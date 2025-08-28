Tata Motors shares slip 2% on mixed earnings

If you follow stocks or just want to know what's up with big companies, here's the scoop: Tata Motors 's revenue jumped in the March 2025 quarter (₹1.20 lakh crore vs ₹1.08 lakh crore last June), and profit for that quarter also rose. But for the whole fiscal year ending March 2025, profit actually fell—₹22,991 crore versus ₹31,107 crore last year—even though yearly revenue barely moved.

Investor meeting and corporate moves keep investors on toes

The share price is bouncing around because of this earnings mix plus some major corporate moves:

Tata Motors is holding an investor meeting on September 4, got approval to reorganize its vehicle businesses, launched a tender offer for all shares of the Italian company Iveco Group N.V., and announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share (effective June 4).

All these changes are keeping investors on their toes.