TCS dips 1.48% despite reporting record revenue and profit

Record revenue and profit for TCS

For the year ending March 2025, TCS grew its revenue to ₹2,55,324 crore and net profit to ₹48,797 crore—both up from last year.

The latest quarter (ending June 2025) also saw healthy profits of ₹12,819 crore on revenue of ₹63,437 crore.

With zero debt for five years running and an interim dividend of ₹11 per share paid out in June, TCS is keeping both its balance sheet—and shareholders—pretty happy despite market ups and downs.