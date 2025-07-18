Next Article
Tata Steel to announce Q1 results on July 20
Tata Steel is set to share how it did in the first quarter of FY26, with results dropping on July 20, 2025.
The board will review both consolidated and standalone numbers for the period ending June 30.
This update comes right after a strong Q4 showing, even as steel markets stayed unpredictable.
Key highlights from Q4FY25 earnings
In Q4FY25, Tata Steel's net profit more than doubled to ₹1,201 crore compared to last year, thanks to cheaper coking coal and higher sales.
Other income also climbed, while exceptional losses shrank.
Operationally, things stayed steady—EBITDA landed at ₹6,559 crore with margins nudging up a bit—showing the company's knack for staying resilient when things get tough.