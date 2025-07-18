NSDL's ₹3,400cr IPO hits market soon: Key details here Business Jul 18, 2025

NSDL's IPO opens for subscription soon, with shares set to list on BSE.

The offer is a sale of over 50 million shares by existing big names like IDBI Bank and NSE.

The goal? To raise about ₹3,400 crore—no new shares are being issued this time.