Next Article
NSDL's ₹3,400cr IPO hits market soon: Key details here
NSDL's IPO opens for subscription soon, with shares set to list on BSE.
The offer is a sale of over 50 million shares by existing big names like IDBI Bank and NSE.
The goal? To raise about ₹3,400 crore—no new shares are being issued this time.
NSDL has been the backbone for India's securities market
Since 1996, NSDL has been the backbone for India's securities market, safely holding stocks and bonds for more than 40 million investor accounts.
Basically, it keeps your investments secure behind the scenes.