NSDL's ₹3,400cr IPO hits market soon: Key details here

NSDL's IPO opens for subscription soon, with shares set to list on BSE.
The offer is a sale of over 50 million shares by existing big names like IDBI Bank and NSE.
The goal? To raise about ₹3,400 crore—no new shares are being issued this time.

NSDL has been the backbone for India's securities market

Since 1996, NSDL has been the backbone for India's securities market, safely holding stocks and bonds for more than 40 million investor accounts.
Basically, it keeps your investments secure behind the scenes.

Shareholders have until July 31 to comply with SEBI norms

SEBI has given shareholders like IDBI Bank and NSE until July 31, 2025 to reduce their stakes below the required limit.
A team of major banks—including ICICI Securities and SBI Capital—are managing the IPO process.