Tata to invest $11B in Navi Mumbai's innovation city
Tata Sons is putting $11 billion into building an Innovation City near Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the project aims to create a modern, startup-friendly hub with essentials like a data center.
What's the big idea?
First pitched at the WEF Summit 2026 before more than 400 investors, Innovation City is set to begin in six to eight months.
It was presented alongside initiatives described as blueprints for 'Mumbai 3.0' and has been described as a 'plug-and-play' ecosystem focused on startups, AI, semiconductors, data centers and research.
Why does it matter?
Tata's move has already sparked global interest. MMRDA signed 10 MoUs worth $96 billion.
Those MoUs are expected to generate around 9.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs across Mumbai's metro region—a big boost for young professionals looking for opportunities close to home.