Tata Trusts appoints Venu Srinivasan as vice-chairman for life Business Oct 21, 2025

Tata Trusts have just made Venu Srinivasan their vice-chairman for life, ending the old system of fixed terms for trustees.

The move, decided on October 17, 2024, means trustees like Srinivasan will now be reappointed for life, with unanimous approval expected as a formality, with no time limits.

Tata Trusts, by the way, own a big chunk of Tata Sons—India's largest business group.