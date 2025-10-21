Tata Trusts appoints Venu Srinivasan as vice-chairman for life
Tata Trusts have just made Venu Srinivasan their vice-chairman for life, ending the old system of fixed terms for trustees.
The move, decided on October 17, 2024, means trustees like Srinivasan will now be reappointed for life, with unanimous approval expected as a formality, with no time limits.
Tata Trusts, by the way, own a big chunk of Tata Sons—India's largest business group.
Permanent trustees to avoid disputes
Srinivasan's lifetime role is all about keeping things steady at Tata Trusts, especially since getting everyone to agree on trustee renewals has been tricky thanks to internal divisions.
Making top leaders permanent is their way of avoiding messy disputes and making sure the Trusts keep running smoothly.
Who is Srinivasan?
Srinivasan is a long-time trustee and vice-chairman at Tata Trusts, and he's part of the executive committee that looks after Tata Sons's shares and operations.
His new lifetime appointment shows just how much the Trusts rely on his leadership and experience.