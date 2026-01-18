LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Budget 2026: Senior citizens may get tax relief on healthcare
Budget 2026: Senior citizens may get tax relief on healthcare
Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1

Budget 2026: Senior citizens may get tax relief on healthcare

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jan 18, 2026
06:13 pm
What's the story

Deloitte India's Executive Director, Tarun Garg, has predicted that the upcoming Union Budget for 2026-27 could offer significant tax benefits to senior citizens. He said this while speaking to ANI today. The budget is scheduled to be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Garg believes that the government might introduce higher deductions on interest income and healthcare-related reliefs in the upcoming Budget.

Tax regime

Garg's views on Budget 2026's focus

Garg thinks that Budget 2026 will mainly focus on fine-tuning the new tax regime instead of introducing major changes. He said this is because the government doesn't have enough resources to make big changes. "I would call it from an individual tax perspective that the government may want to give some impetus to senior citizens," he noted, adding that medical expenditures are rising and seniors need more for their health budget and healthcare.

Benefits

Potential tax reliefs for interest income and provident fund

Garg also said that the government could consider deductions on interest income from bank deposits and small savings schemes. He said this is due to a growing demand for such measures. "Higher exemptions on interest income could help senior citizens cope with inflation and rising living costs," he added. On provident fund contributions, Garg suggested making them employer-driven under the new tax regime to reduce compliance burdens.

Advertisement

Tax adjustments

Standard deduction and rate rationalization in Budget 2026

Garg also flagged standard deduction as a possible area for limited relief. He said, "While the old tax regime has seen little change in recent years, the standard deduction under the new tax regime may get further increased by ₹25,000 or more." However, he was cautious about rate rationalization and said slab rates under the new tax regime are unlikely to be altered.

Advertisement