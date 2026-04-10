TCS announces annual salary hike for all employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced an annual salary hike for its employees across all grades, effective from April 1, 2026. Sudeep Kunnumal, the company's Chief HR Officer, confirmed the decision in a statement on Thursday. However, the exact rate of salary increment has not been disclosed yet.

Workforce investment Kunnumal's statement on AI-first culture Kunnumal emphasized TCS's commitment to building a "future-ready" workforce in his statement. He said that the company has been investing heavily in experienced talent and campus hires. "Building an AI‑first culture and equipping our people with AI‑ready skills remained a key priority in FY26 and will continue into FY27, as we align closely with our customers' evolving needs," Kunnumal noted.

Workforce growth Marginal increase in total employee headcount TCS has also seen a marginal increase in its total employee headcount. In Q4 FY26, the company's workforce grew by about 2,300 employees to reach a total of 584,519. The company employs people from 149 different nationalities and women make up 35.1% of its total workforce as of Q3 FY26.

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