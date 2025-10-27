Next Article
TCS clarifies M&S contract end not linked to cyberattack
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has set the record straight about its service desk contract with Marks & Spencer (M&S).
Despite reports tying the contract's end to a major cyberattack on M&S earlier this year, TCS explained that the decision was actually made through a standard competitive process that started back in January 2025—months before the April attack.
TCS calls reports linking contract end to hack 'misleading'
TCS pointed out that its service desk work was just a small part of its overall partnership with M&S and had nothing to do with cybersecurity.
The company called reports linking the contract's end to the hack misleading, and made it clear: TCS doesn't handle cybersecurity for M&S, and none of its own systems were affected by any incidents.