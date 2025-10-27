Sensex surges over 700 points: What is fueling today's rally?

The Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally today, with the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 both posting significant gains. The Sensex surged over 700 points to 84,918 mark while the Nifty climbed over 200 points to breach the 26,000 level. This upward trend was largely fueled by softer-than-expected inflation data from the US and expectations of two more interest rate cuts in 2024.

Stock highlights Financial sector outperforms On the 30-share Sensex, leading gainers included Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of India. These stocks rose up to 2%. The financial sector also outperformed with the Nifty Bank index rising by 0.4% and the Nifty PSU Bank index climbing by 1.1%.

Market trends Broader markets also witness positive trend The broader markets also witnessed a positive trend with the small-cap index rising by 0.3% and the mid-cap index gaining by 0.4%. The US consumer price inflation eased in September, strengthening expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce rate cuts at its upcoming policy meetings in November and December. Softer US rates usually make emerging markets like India more attractive to foreign investors.

Global influence Global market construct is bullish Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the global market construct is bullish with Dow Jones, Nikkei, and Kospi at record highs. He added that globally there are signals of declining trade tensions. For India, he observed positive fundamentals with brisk festival season sales and a smart pick-up in capital spending by the private sector.