TCS, Infosys among top IT services brands globally: Report

Big news for Indian tech—TCS and Infosys have landed the #2 and #3 spots worldwide in Brand Finance's 2026 IT Services ranking. The top 25 brands are now worth $167.2 billion.

India's IT power keeps growing Accenture still leads the pack at #1 for the eighth year, but Indian companies are making serious waves.

Eight Indian firms now match the US in numbers, accounting for 36% (US$60.4 billion) of the top-25 brands' total brand value.

It's a clear sign that India is shaping the future of global tech.

TCS, Infosys & others on the rise TCS holds steady at #2 with a brand value of $21.2 billion, while Infosys not only takes #3 but is also the fastest-growing major brand—up 15% per year for six years and earning an AAA rating.

HCLTech (#8) and Wipro (#9) both saw their values climb too, showing how strong India's IT scene is right now.