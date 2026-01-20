TCS, Infosys among top IT services brands globally: Report
Big news for Indian tech—TCS and Infosys have landed the #2 and #3 spots worldwide in Brand Finance's 2026 IT Services ranking.
The top 25 brands are now worth $167.2 billion.
India's IT power keeps growing
Accenture still leads the pack at #1 for the eighth year, but Indian companies are making serious waves.
Eight Indian firms now match the US in numbers, accounting for 36% (US$60.4 billion) of the top-25 brands' total brand value.
It's a clear sign that India is shaping the future of global tech.
TCS, Infosys & others on the rise
TCS holds steady at #2 with a brand value of $21.2 billion, while Infosys not only takes #3 but is also the fastest-growing major brand—up 15% per year for six years and earning an AAA rating.
HCLTech (#8) and Wipro (#9) both saw their values climb too, showing how strong India's IT scene is right now.
New growth leaders to watch
Persistent Systems appears on the 2026 list. Tech Mahindra also shines globally with a strong reputation (AA+ rating).
All in all, it looks like Indian IT isn't slowing down anytime soon!