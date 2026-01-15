TCS, Infosys, HCLTech's profits hit by ₹4,373cr labor code costs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , Infosys , and HCLTech have reported a significant decline in their profits for the third quarter of FY26. The decline comes as a result of exceptional charges exceeding ₹4,373 crore (for all three firms) related to the implementation of new labor codes . Infosys announced an exceptional charge of ₹1,289 crore in its December quarter earnings report due to the statutory impact of these new labor codes.

Financial impact TCS and HCLTech also report exceptional charges Along with Infosys, TCS and HCLTech have also reported exceptional charges due to the new labor codes. On January 12, TCS reported an exceptional charge of ₹2,128 crore while HCLTech reported one worth approximately ₹956 crore. The charges are mainly due to an increase in gratuity liability from past service cost and an increase in leave liability.

Margin impact Operating margins affected by new labor codes The implementation of new labor codes has also affected the operating margins of these companies. TCS managed to keep its operating margin flat at 25.2% in Q3 despite the cost headwinds from labor code implementation. However, Infosys's operating margin fell sharply to 18.4% in Q3 from 21% in the previous quarter. HCLTech's operating margin improved to 18.6%.

Future expectations New labor codes are expected to have limited impact Despite the current financial impact, all three companies believe that the new labor code will have a minimal effect on their margins in the coming quarters. They expect an impact of around 10-20 basis points due to these changes. The new labor codes, which came into effect in November 2025, introduced several measures for better wages, safety, social security and welfare for India's workforce.

