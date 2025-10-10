TCS to add 5,000 new roles in UK

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced its plan to create 5,000 new jobs in the UK over the next three years. The announcement comes as part of the company's continued investment and talent development programs in the country. TCS also launched an Artificial Intelligence Experience Zone and Design Studio in London as part of these plans.

Strategic expansion 2nd-largest market globally for TCS Vinay Singhvi, Head of TCS for the UK & Ireland, said that the UK is their second-largest market globally. He emphasized that this makes it central to their global investment strategy. The newly launched AI Experience Zone will further drive innovation in partnership with businesses across the UK, helping them stay ahead in AI and emerging technologies.

Partnership legacy Long-standing partnership with UK firms TCS has had a 50-year-long partnership with UK firms, leading their digital transformation and supporting talent development. This has resulted in the creation of 42,000 direct and indirect jobs over the years. The AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio are a "reimagination" of TCS's flagship PacePort facility and will play a key role in driving innovation and client collaboration across the UK.