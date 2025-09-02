Next Article
TCS shares gain nearly 1% on special dividend announcement
TCS shares edged up nearly 1% on Monday, closing at ₹3,112.60, after the company posted solid growth for the quarter ending June 2025.
The buzz wasn't just about rising profits—TCS had also announced a hefty ₹66 per share special dividend earlier in January 2025, giving shareholders something extra to smile about.
TCS's revenue and net profit for Q1 FY26
For Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), TCS's revenue grew to ₹63,437 crore (up 1.32% from last year), and net profit reached ₹12,819 crore.
Over the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹255,324 crore and earnings per share rose to ₹134.19.
The special dividend will go to shareholders on record as of January 17, 2025—a nice bonus for those holding onto their shares.