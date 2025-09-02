TCS shares gain nearly 1% on special dividend announcement

TCS's revenue and net profit for Q1 FY26

For Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), TCS's revenue grew to ₹63,437 crore (up 1.32% from last year), and net profit reached ₹12,819 crore.

Over the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹255,324 crore and earnings per share rose to ₹134.19.

The special dividend will go to shareholders on record as of January 17, 2025—a nice bonus for those holding onto their shares.