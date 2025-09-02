20% of world's semiconductor design engineers are in India: Report

India's growing role in global semiconductor landscape

Big names like Qualcomm, Intel, NVIDIA, Broadcom, and MediaTek have set up major R&D centers in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida—making India a real hotspot for chip design.

The government's Semicon India Programme (launched back in 2021 with a hefty ₹76,000 crore budget) keeps boosting local talent and attracting global manufacturers.

Even without its own chip factories yet, India's engineering talent pool and supportive policies are making it an increasingly important player in the semiconductor world.