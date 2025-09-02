Trump says India-US trade 'one-sided disaster' amid Modi's China visit
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has criticized the trade relationship between India and the US, calling it "a totally one-sided disaster!" His remarks came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. On Truth Social, Trump claimed that India had proposed to reduce its tariffs to zero but said it was "getting late" for such a move.
Tariff tensions
US imposed 50% tariff on India
Trump's criticism comes as the US recently imposed a 50% tariff on India, including a secondary duty of 25% last month for buying Russian oil. The move was condemned by India as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable." Indian officials also called out the US and EU for their trade with Russia. Last month, India's foreign ministry said it was "revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia."
Trade proposal
Zero-for-zero tariff deal proposed by India
In May, India had reportedly proposed a "zero-for-zero" tariff deal on steel, auto components, and pharmaceuticals on a reciprocal basis. However, no trade agreement was reached between New Delhi and Washington. On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed suggestions that Trump's tariffs are driving countries like China and India closer, describing the SCO summit as merely 'performative.'