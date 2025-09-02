Trump says India-US trade 'one-sided disaster' amid Modi's China visit

Tariff tensions

US imposed 50% tariff on India

Trump's criticism comes as the US recently imposed a 50% tariff on India, including a secondary duty of 25% last month for buying Russian oil. The move was condemned by India as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable." Indian officials also called out the US and EU for their trade with Russia. Last month, India's foreign ministry said it was "revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia."