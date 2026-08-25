TCS to buy Porsche subsidiary MHP Management for $373 million

TCS will purchase MHP's shares through its Netherlands-based subsidiary, with the deal expected to close in three to four months, regulatory approvals pending.

Even after the buyout, MHP keeps its name and stays independent.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan said teaming up blends its AI and business transformation skills with MHP's automotive expertise, speeding up innovation.

Porsche CEO Dr Michael Leiters sees this partnership as key for staying competitive in a tech-driven car industry.