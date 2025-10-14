TCS to invest $6.5B in new data centers

These centers are designed for everyone from AI startups and global tech giants to government agencies and Indian businesses. TCS says all the data will stay in India, and they're investing heavily in infrastructure like power and cooling—so it's not just about servers, but building the backbone for India's digital growth.

Betting on long-term growth

Unlike rivals who focus more on consulting or cloud, TCS is betting on steady, long-term revenue from running these centers—even if profits aren't sky-high at first.

With India's demand for AI and strict rules about keeping data local, this move could shape how tech grows here.

But competition is fierce, so it'll be interesting to see how TCS stands out in a crowded field.