Google just made its 'Work from anywhere' policy stricter
Business
Google just rolled out stricter "Work From Anywhere" (WFA) guidelines, cutting back on remote work options.
Instead of being able to spread out four weeks of remote work days across the year, employees now have to take WFA in full week blocks—and using even a single day in a week counts as a whole week gone from your annual limit.
You can't work from different regional offices anymore
Google says it's about "legal and financial implications" when people work from other states or countries, so working from different regional offices is off the table now.
The company is sticking firmly to its hybrid work model, so if you liked mixing up your workspace, you'll have less flexibility going forward.