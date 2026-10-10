Why TCS is withholding quarterly bonuses of senior employees

The internal memo by Sudeep Kunnumal, TCS's Chief Human Resource Officer, said, "For associates C3A grade and above, there will be no QVA (quarterly variable allowance) this quarter."

He added that the decision was made after careful consideration as the company's performance for the quarter fell short of internal targets.

The grades C3A and above usually include employees with 7-10 years of experience up to senior-level management.