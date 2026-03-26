'Tech bubble 2.0?': CDS bets raise concerns
Business
JPMorgan just rolled out credit default swaps (CDSs) for big tech names like Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle.
Basically, these are financial tools that let investors bet on whether these companies might default on their loans.
The timing is getting attention since global tensions (like rising oil prices and U.S.-Iran issues) have already made markets uneasy.
Tech firms' heavy borrowing and potential new bubble
This CDS strategy is raising eyebrows because it's similar to what happened before the 2008 financial crisis, when bets against the US housing market and mortgage-backed securities surged.
Tech firms are borrowing heavily to fund AI projects (Oracle's net debt could reach $290 billion by 2028), which has some experts worried about a new bubble forming in the tech world.