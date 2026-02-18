Tech Mahindra bets on AI to boost enterprise tech spending

Their Orion and Indus platforms help businesses roll out AI at scale. Orion handles tasks on its own (think: less manual work), while Indus—introduced as Indus 2.0—will make AI more useful in education and local languages. Both are designed to fit right into existing workflows, so companies see real results faster.

Tech Mahindra sets itself up as a 1-stop shop for all things AI

By covering everything from data and infrastructure to user experience, Tech Mahindra is setting itself up as a one-stop shop for all things AI.

This approach helps businesses get more value from their tech investments—and could mean smarter, smoother digital experiences in the apps and services you use every day.