How Telangana's new welfare rules will benefit gig workers
What's the story
The Telangana government has introduced the "Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Rules, 2026." The new legislation was launched by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad. The rules outline 12 core rights for gig workers including minimum remuneration, social security benefits, payment transparency, and protection from arbitrary account deactivation.
Welfare benefits
Accident insurance, healthcare, and pensions included
Under the new scheme, the Telangana government will provide accident insurance to gig workers and raise the coverage limit under Aarogyasri health scheme to ₹10 lakh.
The rules also mandate registration of workers with unique identification numbers and representation in decision-making processes.
Social security benefits such as healthcare and pensions are also included along with a welfare fund financed by contributions from aggregators.
Worker rights
Minimum remuneration and protection against discrimination
The new rules also focus on greater transparency in earnings, payments, and ratings.
They provide protection against discrimination, minimum remuneration, health and safety safeguards, fair contracts as well as advance notice of changes in working conditions.
Other provisions include the right to refuse work without penalties and safeguards against arbitrary blocking or deactivation of worker accounts.
Union response
Union emphasizes timely implementation of the new rules
Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), hailed the launch as a major milestone in their decade-long struggle.
He emphasized that the focus should now be on ensuring these provisions translate into enforceable benefits on the ground.
The union has urged the state government to ensure timely implementation of these rules, operationalize the Welfare Board and Fund, and hold aggregators accountable for their contributions.