Telangana government launches skill development program for transgenders

In a major step toward social and economic inclusion, the Telangana government has launched a dedicated skill development program for transgender persons. The initiative was inaugurated by Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) in Gachibowli on Saturday. The program aims to promote sustainable livelihoods and self-reliance among the transgender community.

Commitment Program covers driving, hotel management, drone piloting Minister Kumar said the new program is a testament to the Telangana government's commitment to ensuring dignity and equal opportunities for transgender persons. He added that this initiative is an extension of previous efforts toward inclusion, such as engaging transgender persons in traffic management and as security personnel in the Metro. The new program will cover three sectors, car driving, hotel management, and drone piloting.

Emerging sectors 91 transgender persons to benefit from this initiative Highlighting the potential of drone technology, Minister Kumar said it can be used in photography, agriculture, and event management. He expressed confidence that the trainees would use these skills to find jobs or start their own businesses in these emerging sectors. A total of 91 transgender persons will benefit from this program with an allocation of ₹17.72 lakh by the government for training and related support.

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