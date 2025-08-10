Telangana's start-up scene: 81 funding rounds in 2024 so far

Women-led ventures and STPI Hyderabad's support

Since 2020, over 2,500 Hyderabad start-ups have brought in $2.1 billion in investments.

The city is also making waves for women-led ventures: Hyderabad now ranks sixth nationally, with 531 women-led start-ups raising $417 million so far.

Plus, STPI Hyderabad has backed more than 1,400 start-ups—almost half led by women—with ₹574 crore in support.

August Fest's return after seven years drew over 7,000 delegates and highlighted Telangana's push to help young entrepreneurs thrive.