Telangana's start-up scene: 81 funding rounds in 2024 so far
Telangana's start-up scene is on fire—2024 saw companies raise $571 million across 81 funding rounds, a big jump from last year.
Healthtech led the way with a massive $300 million boost, and fintech doubled its funding to $105 million.
These updates came straight from IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu at August Fest 2025.
Women-led ventures and STPI Hyderabad's support
Since 2020, over 2,500 Hyderabad start-ups have brought in $2.1 billion in investments.
The city is also making waves for women-led ventures: Hyderabad now ranks sixth nationally, with 531 women-led start-ups raising $417 million so far.
Plus, STPI Hyderabad has backed more than 1,400 start-ups—almost half led by women—with ₹574 crore in support.
August Fest's return after seven years drew over 7,000 delegates and highlighted Telangana's push to help young entrepreneurs thrive.