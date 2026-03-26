Telecom operators prefer 28-day recharges over monthly ones. Here's why
Business
Ever wondered why your mobile recharge seems to come up more often?
Telecom companies are really pushing 28-day prepaid plans (usually around ₹299) because it means you end up recharging 13 times a year instead of 12.
These plans look cheaper than the standard 30-day ones (which cost about ₹319), but over time, you actually pay more.
How telecom operators nudge users toward 28-day plans
Operators like Jio and Vodafone Idea make their 28-day packs easier to find and buy, while Airtel limits data on its 30-day options, nudging people toward shorter plans.
Even though there's talk about making true monthly plans more common, most people still pick the quicker, seemingly cheaper option, often without realizing it adds up.