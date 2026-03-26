Telecom operators prefer 28-day recharges over monthly ones. Here's why Business Mar 26, 2026

Ever wondered why your mobile recharge seems to come up more often?

Telecom companies are really pushing 28-day prepaid plans (usually around ₹299) because it means you end up recharging 13 times a year instead of 12.

These plans look cheaper than the standard 30-day ones (which cost about ₹319), but over time, you actually pay more.