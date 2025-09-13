Tesla sued for hiring H-1B visa holders over US citizens
What's the story
Tesla, the electric vehicle company led by Elon Musk, has been accused of favoring H-1B visa holders over American citizens in its hiring and firing practices. The allegation is part of a class-action lawsuit filed on Friday in a federal court in San Francisco. The complaint alleges that Tesla's actions violate federal civil rights laws and disproportionately impact US citizens.
Allegations
Plaintiffs claim they were denied employment opportunities
The lawsuit, filed by software engineer Scott Taub and HR specialist Sofia Brander, alleges that Tesla prefers H-1B visa holders for highly skilled roles. This practice, according to the complaint, enables Tesla to pay lower wages to visa-dependent employees than their American counterparts doing similar work. The plaintiffs claim they were denied employment opportunities because of their US citizenship.
Evidence
Musk's admission of using H-1B system
The lawsuit also cites a December 27, 2024, social media post by Musk where he admitted to using the H-1B system. He said it was instrumental in his and other key people who helped build companies like SpaceX and Tesla. The plaintiffs are seeking damages for all US citizens who applied for jobs at Tesla but were not hired or were fired after being employed.