Tesla sued for hiring H-1B visa holders over US citizens

The lawsuit, filed by software engineer Scott Taub and HR specialist Sofia Brander, alleges that Tesla prefers H-1B visa holders for highly skilled roles. This practice, according to the complaint, enables Tesla to pay lower wages to visa-dependent employees than their American counterparts doing similar work. The plaintiffs claim they were denied employment opportunities because of their US citizenship.

Evidence

Musk's admission of using H-1B system

The lawsuit also cites a December 27, 2024, social media post by Musk where he admitted to using the H-1B system. He said it was instrumental in his and other key people who helped build companies like SpaceX and Tesla. The plaintiffs are seeking damages for all US citizens who applied for jobs at Tesla but were not hired or were fired after being employed.