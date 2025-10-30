The Prompting Company raises $6.5 million seed to optimize AI shopping
The Prompting Company just bagged $6.5 million in seed funding from Peak XV Partners, Base10, Y Combinator, Firedrop, and angel investor Logan Kilpatrick.
With AI-powered shopping expected to skyrocket next year, this cash will help them ramp up their platform.
GEO instead of SEO
Instead of old-school keyword SEO, The Prompting Company uses generative engine optimization (GEO) to make products easier for AI agents like ChatGPT to find and recommend.
Their tech analyzes purchase-intent queries from AI agents and builds AI-optimized pages that increase the likelihood of being cited by large language models.
Founders previously built Y Combinator-backed Typedream and Cotter
They've already created about 500,000 AI-optimized pages that bring in tens of millions of visits each month for clients like Rippling, Rho, Motion, Vapi, Fondo, Kernel, Traceloop—and even a Fortune 10 company.
The founders—Kevin Chandra, Michelle Marcelline and Albert Punama—previously built YC-backed Typedream and Cotter.