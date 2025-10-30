VW warns of profit hit due to China chip export ban Business Oct 30, 2025

Volkswagen is warning that its profits could be in trouble, thanks to a shortage of semiconductors from China.

The issue started after Beijing banned chip exports from Nexperia, a company taken over by the Dutch government.

Even though VW has tried to cut costs and launch new models to make up for slower demand in China, it all comes down to whether they can keep getting enough chips.