This Chennai-based startup is serving fresh, human-grade meals for dogs
Business
Wagg n Dine, a company operating in Chennai, just rolled out a cloud kitchen that cooks up fresh, human-grade meals for dogs and delivers them right to your doorstep.
Think real chicken, RO water, and natural, carefully sourced ingredients, just honest food for your furry friends.
Pet food industry in India
With more people treating pets like family, India's pet food industry is growing fast, at over 6% to 8% every year.
Founder Manivannan noticed the shift and launched this service so dog owners in Chennai can order customizable meals tailored to their dog's unique nutritional or dietary needs.
Early feedback from pet parents has been super positive, making it easier to ditch boring kibble for something fresher.