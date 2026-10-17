Vodafone Idea introduces India's 1st prepaid family plan: Check benefits
What's the story
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched India's first-ever prepaid family plan, allowing users to share data among family members. The move comes just after the company's announcement of free international roaming for select plans. To use the new service, Vi prepaid subscribers can create a family group of up to four members on the Vi App.
Plan details
How does Vi prepaid family plan work?
In the newly launched plan, one member is designated as the primary member while up to three others are secondary members.
Each member retains their own prepaid plan and validity but gains the option to share data.
This way, they can keep their family connected even when someone runs out of data.
Members can share 500MB of data at a time with each other from anywhere in India.
Additional benefits
Up to 10% off on every recharge
Along with data sharing, the Vi Prepaid Family plan also offers guaranteed discounts of up to 10% on every recharge made through the Vi App.
Subscribers can create a family across telecom circles and add eligible family members for shared connectivity, family management, and exclusive rewards.
This way, you can enjoy the benefits of this innovative plan even if your loved ones are in different regions.
CMO's perspective
Vi CMO Avneesh speaks on new plan
Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said that the future of prepaid is not just about offering more data but also giving customers greater flexibility on how they use it.
He stressed that the Vi Prepaid Family plan challenges traditional mobile plans and is a bold step toward making prepaid more relevant to people's lives.