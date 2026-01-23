TikTok dodges US ban with last-minute deal Business Jan 23, 2026

Just in time, ByteDance struck a deal to keep TikTok running in the US, sidestepping a looming ban over national security worries.

Now, a new joint venture—majority-owned by American investors, including Oracle and Silver Lake, who collectively own more than 80%—will run TikTok's US side.

ByteDance keeps less than 20%, and Adam Presser steps in as CEO.

Over 200 million American users get to keep scrolling.