TikTok forms US joint venture to avoid ban

Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi's MGX are among the investors in the new company. Some existing ByteDance investors hold stakes, while ByteDance itself keeps just under 20%. The board running things is a seven-person panel.

What changes for your data and content?

This new setup puts data protection and content moderation directly under the joint venture's control, using Oracle's cloud tech.

It also covers other apps like Lemon8 and CapCut.

Basically, TikTok gets to stick around in the US by promising tighter security and more local oversight—without losing its global vibe.