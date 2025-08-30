TikTok is now hiring for these roles in India

Despite being banned in India, TikTok has started hiring for its operations in the country. The company has posted two job openings on LinkedIn for its Gurugram office. The roles are 'Content Moderator (Bengali Speaker) - Trust and Safety' and 'Wellbeing Partnership and Operations Lead - Trust and Safety.' This comes after a recent development where TikTok's website was accessible to some Indian users, sparking rumors of a possible return.

Official stance No unblocking order issued Despite the hiring activity, TikTok remains banned in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has clarified that no unblocking order for TikTok has been issued by the Indian government. "Any such statement or news is false and misleading," a Hindustan Times report quoted sources from the ministry as saying so.

Ban Why was TikTok banned in India? Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok was one of the 59 Chinese apps banned by New Delhi in June 2020, along with UC Browser and WeChat. The ban was imposed after the Galwan Valley clashes between Indian and Chinese troops, citing national security and data privacy concerns. Since then, TikTok has remained unavailable on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India.

Job 1 A look at the roles The 'Content Moderator (Bengali Speaker) - Trust and Safety' role involves ensuring compliance and safety of platform content, handling sensitive material, developing standards to protect online communities, and managing policy-violating content. The candidate should be a graduate with fluency in English and Bengali, familiarity with internet/local rules and regulations, cultural sensitivity, and understanding of global/regional current affairs.