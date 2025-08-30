TikTok is hiring in India, but ban still on Business Aug 30, 2025

TikTok just listed new jobs for its Gurgaon office, making people wonder if the app might return to India after being banned since June 2020.

Roles like 'Content Moderator (Bengali Speaker) - Trust and Safety' and 'Wellbeing Partnership and Operations Lead - Trust and Safety' are up for grabs, and a few users have noticed partial access to the site lately.

Still, officials say the ban—put in place after the Galwan Valley clashes—is very much still on.