TikTok is hiring in India, but ban still on
TikTok just listed new jobs for its Gurgaon office, making people wonder if the app might return to India after being banned since June 2020.
Roles like 'Content Moderator (Bengali Speaker) - Trust and Safety' and 'Wellbeing Partnership and Operations Lead - Trust and Safety' are up for grabs, and a few users have noticed partial access to the site lately.
Still, officials say the ban—put in place after the Galwan Valley clashes—is very much still on.
What are the roles on offer?
The content moderator job focuses on keeping things safe on the platform, especially for Bengali-speaking users, while the wellbeing lead would handle regional programs around user safety.
Despite all this activity, you still can't download TikTok from app stores because of ongoing concerns about national security and data privacy.
The original ban was part of a bigger move against dozens of Chinese apps back in 2020, when TikTok had nearly 200 million Indian users.