TikTok just launched a US-only joint venture—here's what that means
TikTok has wrapped up its big US split by launching TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, following new American laws about foreign-owned apps.
The deal, closed on January 22, 2026, brings in Oracle, Silver Lake, and UAE-based MGX as major owners (each with 15%).
ByteDance now holds less than a 20% stake to meet government rules. Existing investors keep 30.1%, while newcomers get a small slice too.
Who's running the show—and what changes for users?
A mostly American seven-person board will steer the new company.
Oracle will host and secure US user data in its US cloud environment, and the joint venture will retrain the recommendation algorithm using US user data, with that work secured in Oracle's US cloud—though ByteDance retains a minority stake and will continue to handle certain commercial activities.
For US users, this means you still get your For You feed—just with more local control behind the scenes.