TikTok just launched a US-only joint venture—here's what that means

Who's running the show—and what changes for users?

A mostly American seven-person board will steer the new company.

Oracle will host and secure US user data in its US cloud environment, and the joint venture will retrain the recommendation algorithm using US user data, with that work secured in Oracle's US cloud—though ByteDance retains a minority stake and will continue to handle certain commercial activities.

For US users, this means you still get your For You feed—just with more local control behind the scenes.