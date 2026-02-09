Tim Cook promises to advocate for DACA recipients

Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees he's "deeply distraught" about US immigration policy and promised to keep pushing lawmakers for change. His comments came during a company-wide meeting, after staff voiced fears of deportation, separation from family and not feeling comfortable leaving their homes amid immigration enforcement.

Cook got personal Cook got personal when an employee shared fears of deportation and family separation, saying, "I love you if you're on DACA. I will personally advocate for you."

Apple employs hundreds of DACA recipients and many others on visas across the US.

Apple's success relies on global talent Cook stressed that Apple's success relies on global talent: "For as long as I can remember, we have been a smarter, wiser, more innovative company because we've attracted the best and brightest from all corners of the world."

He's made it clear he sees diversity as key to innovation.