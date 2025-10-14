Titan's Mia crosses ₹1,000cr revenue in just 6 months
Mia by Tanishq, Titan's jewelry brand designed for younger buyers, just crossed ₹1,000 crore in revenue in the first half of FY26.
Now, Mia is aiming for ₹2,000 crore in turnover by the end of the current financial year, though some reports suggest the target may extend to FY27.
The boost comes from festive shopping and a growing love for everyday jewelry among Gen Z and millennials.
Silver collection priced from ₹8,000 to ₹50,000 for gifting
With gold prices at record highs, Mia rolled out 14-carat and hallmarked 9-carat gold pieces that are easier on the wallet—and people are loving them.
They also launched a silver collection priced from ₹8,000 to ₹50,000 for gifting or daily wear.
Nearly half their products cost under ₹50k, so style stays accessible.
Mia runs 250 stores now and plans to hit 300
Mia runs 250 stores now and plans to hit 300 soon. They've amped up their digital presence with Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, and even Swiggy Instamart—online sales now make up about 5-7% and are climbing.
Titan's studded jewelry brands like Mia grew faster than plain gold jewelry this quarter despite higher prices and fewer buyers overall.