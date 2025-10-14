Titan's Mia crosses ₹1,000cr revenue in just 6 months Business Oct 14, 2025

Mia by Tanishq, Titan's jewelry brand designed for younger buyers, just crossed ₹1,000 crore in revenue in the first half of FY26.

Now, Mia is aiming for ₹2,000 crore in turnover by the end of the current financial year, though some reports suggest the target may extend to FY27.

The boost comes from festive shopping and a growing love for everyday jewelry among Gen Z and millennials.