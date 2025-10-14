Google to build AI hub in India, investment hits $15B
Google just announced its biggest-ever investment in India—a $15 billion AI hub set for Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The project rolls out from 2026 to 2030, aiming to supercharge India's digital infrastructure.
Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, commented on the announcement via social media.
Hub will run on clean energy
This new campus will span three sites and pack in a powerful 1-gigawatt data center, advanced subsea cable stations, and a metro fiber network.
It'll run on clean energy and plug Visakhapatnam straight into Google's global network—making the city a major digital gateway for India.
AI innovation and digital growth
The hub is expected to create about 188,000 jobs (both direct and indirect) and add over ₹10,500 crore to Andhra Pradesh's economy between 2028 and 2032.
Officials say it'll help put India on the map for AI innovation and digital growth.