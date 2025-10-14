Google to build AI hub in India, investment hits $15B

This new campus will span three sites and pack in a powerful 1-gigawatt data center, advanced subsea cable stations, and a metro fiber network. It'll run on clean energy and plug Visakhapatnam straight into Google 's global network—making the city a major digital gateway for India.

AI innovation and digital growth

The hub is expected to create about 188,000 jobs (both direct and indirect) and add over ₹10,500 crore to Andhra Pradesh's economy between 2028 and 2032.

Officials say it'll help put India on the map for AI innovation and digital growth.