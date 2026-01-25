Tamil Nadu hikes pension for noon meal organizers, Anganwadi workers
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a major increase in the pension and retirement benefits for noon meal organizers, Anganwadi workers, and panchayat secretaries. The monthly pension will be hiked from ₹2,000 to ₹3,400. The retirement benefits will also be doubled from the current ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh. The announcement was made during a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Assembly.
Additional benefits
Family pension and benefits for other workers increased
Stalin also announced an increase in the family pension for noon meal organizers and Anganwadi workers to ₹1,200 and ₹1,100, respectively. The pension for mini Anganwadi workers and forest frontline staff will be hiked from ₹2,000 to ₹3,200 with their retirement benefits also being doubled to ₹2 lakh. For Anganwadi assistants, cooks/cooking assistants/sweepers the monthly pension will be raised from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 while their retirement benefits will go up from ₹50K to a lakh.
Pension scheme
New pension scheme to benefit 1.8 lakh people
Stalin also announced a new pension scheme that will benefit 1.80 lakh people. The beneficiaries will be selected based on requests received through the "Stalin with You" camps. The scheme will be launched on February 4, and is expected to expand the reach of the social security scheme which currently covers 33.6 lakh senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, widows, and farmers/farm laborers among others.
Teacher appointments
Government order to fill part-time teachers' posts
Stalin also announced that a government order will soon be issued to fill part-time teachers' posts in state-run schools. Special marks will be given to these teachers based on their experience, making it easier for them to get appointed as permanent teachers. This move is aimed at improving the quality of education in Tamil Nadu's government schools by ensuring experienced educators are retained and promoted.
Infrastructure projects
Housing scheme and rural road development
Stalin also announced that one lakh houses will be constructed under the Kalaignar housing scheme. Further, nearly 2,200km of rural roads will be upgraded under the Chief Minister's Rural Roads Development Scheme at an estimated cost of ₹1,088 crore. These infrastructure projects are part of the state's efforts to improve living conditions for its citizens and boost economic growth in rural areas.