Tamil Nadu hikes pension for noon meal organizers, Anganwadi workers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a major increase in the pension and retirement benefits for noon meal organizers, Anganwadi workers, and panchayat secretaries. The monthly pension will be hiked from ₹2,000 to ₹3,400. The retirement benefits will also be doubled from the current ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh. The announcement was made during a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Assembly.

Additional benefits Family pension and benefits for other workers increased Stalin also announced an increase in the family pension for noon meal organizers and Anganwadi workers to ₹1,200 and ₹1,100, respectively. The pension for mini Anganwadi workers and forest frontline staff will be hiked from ₹2,000 to ₹3,200 with their retirement benefits also being doubled to ₹2 lakh. For Anganwadi assistants, cooks/cooking assistants/sweepers the monthly pension will be raised from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 while their retirement benefits will go up from ₹50K to a lakh.

Pension scheme New pension scheme to benefit 1.8 lakh people Stalin also announced a new pension scheme that will benefit 1.80 lakh people. The beneficiaries will be selected based on requests received through the "Stalin with You" camps. The scheme will be launched on February 4, and is expected to expand the reach of the social security scheme which currently covers 33.6 lakh senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, widows, and farmers/farm laborers among others.

Teacher appointments Government order to fill part-time teachers' posts Stalin also announced that a government order will soon be issued to fill part-time teachers' posts in state-run schools. Special marks will be given to these teachers based on their experience, making it easier for them to get appointed as permanent teachers. This move is aimed at improving the quality of education in Tamil Nadu's government schools by ensuring experienced educators are retained and promoted.

