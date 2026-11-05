Tonbo Imaging shares double in just 10 trading sessions

Tonbo Imaging's revenue for the September quarter stood at ₹183 crore, a massive jump from the mere ₹8.8 crore it reported in the same period last year.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) also turned positive during this quarter with a figure of ₹43.6 crore as opposed to an EBITDA loss of ₹3.4 crore during last year's base quarter.