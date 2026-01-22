Toto stock jumps as AI chip demand heats up
Japanese toilet maker Toto saw its shares soar nearly 10% in January 2026, thanks to booming demand for tech powering the AI revolution.
While famous for high-tech bidets, Toto also makes key ceramic parts (electrostatic chucks) used in making microchips for AI and electronics.
Why does this matter?
The surge followed NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's comment that the AI boom "has started the largest infrastructure buildout in human history," fueling even more demand for Toto's tech as data centers expand worldwide.