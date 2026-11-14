Over 1.24L telecom connections blocked or disconnected in July-September: TRAI

The TRAI DND App was the major platform for reporting spam during this period, accounting for 92.9% of all complaints received.

By September 30, the app had recorded 42.36 lakh downloads.

AI-based systems used by telecom operators flagged 19.9 billion incoming calls and SMSes as suspected spam during this quarter alone, 18.28 billion calls and 1.62 billion messages were included in this count.