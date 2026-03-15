Travis Kalanick, Uber co-founder, moves to Texas
Travis Kalanick, the billionaire who helped launch Uber, has left San Francisco behind and now calls Austin, Texas home.
On TBPN, he shared, On December 18, 2025, I moved to Texas, when asked about his return to the Bay Area.
Kalanick's move amid California's impending billionaire tax
Kalanick's shift comes as California gears up for a possible Billionaire Tax Act in 2026, a one-time 5% tax on fortunes over $1 billion to help fund schools and health care.
With favorable tax policies and a buzzing tech scene, Austin is becoming a hotspot for tech billionaires looking for a fresh start.
Kalanick's post-Uber journey and current focus
After leaving Uber in 2017 following some major controversies and personal loss, Kalanick switched gears.
He's now focused on Atoms, an industrial robotics company working on automating tasks in sectors including food service, mining and transportation.