Truhome Finance secures SEBI nod for ₹3,000cr IPO, boosting capital
Business
Truhome Finance just got the go-ahead from SEBI to raise ₹3,000 crore through an IPO.
The money will help the company boost its capital and step up lending, with plans to use these funds over the next two financial years.
Truhome rebranded after Warburg Pincus takeover
Started in 2010 as Shriram Housing Finance, Truhome was rebranded after Warburg Pincus took over in 2024.
Formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Finance Limited and acquired by Warburg Pincus in December 2024, it mainly offers home loans and loans against property to retail customers.