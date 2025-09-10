Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on India, China

US President Donald Trump has urged European Union (EU) officials to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India . The request was made during a conference call with EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan and other officials. The move is part of Trump's strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Tariff tactics US willing to impose tariffs if EU agrees A US official and an EU diplomat, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, confirmed Trump's request. The US has also indicated its willingness to impose similar tariffs if the EU agrees to do so. This would mark a major shift in the EU's approach, which has focused more on isolating Russia through sanctions rather than tariffs.

Trade tensions Trump previously threatened tariffs on India, China Trump has previously threatened to impose tariffs on India and China for their purchases of Russian crude. Earlier this summer, he had already raised tariffs on India by 25% points to 50% due to its economic ties with the Kremlin.