ITC's stock rises 0.61% on Tuesday, market cap crosses ₹5tn
ITC's stock edged up by 0.61% to ₹407.55 on Tuesday, with trading activity staying strong at over 74 lakh shares.
But if you zoom out, the past month hasn't been great—ITC is actually down 1.07%.
Still, as of Wednesday morning, shares were trading at ₹410.05 and boast a hefty market cap of ₹5.13 lakh crore, showing it remains a major player.
Analysis of ITC's performance
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and earnings per share at ₹27.88, ITC's numbers paint a picture of steady (if unspectacular) performance lately.
Its business isn't just cigarettes—ITC covers everything from FMCG and hotels to agribusiness and tech, which helps it stay steady even when markets get rough.
For investors keeping an eye on stability and diversity, ITC still has plenty going for it despite recent dips.