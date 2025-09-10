ITC's stock rises 0.61% on Tuesday, market cap crosses ₹5tn

Analysis of ITC's performance

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and earnings per share at ₹27.88, ITC's numbers paint a picture of steady (if unspectacular) performance lately.

Its business isn't just cigarettes—ITC covers everything from FMCG and hotels to agribusiness and tech, which helps it stay steady even when markets get rough.

For investors keeping an eye on stability and diversity, ITC still has plenty going for it despite recent dips.