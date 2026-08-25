Trump bought up to $50,000 in SpaceX shares, now $135
President Donald Trump bought as much as $50,000 worth of SpaceX shares on June 23, two weeks after Elon Musk's company made headlines with its record-setting IPO.
At first, the stock was trading in the mid-$150s, but as of August 24, it's dropped to $135, so Trump's investment is already feeling the ups and downs.
White House: 3rd-party-managed Trump stock portfolio
Even after a brief fallout last year over some Justice Department records drama, Trump and Musk have stayed pretty close.
During Trump's time in office, SpaceX scored more government contracts thanks to his deregulation push.
According to the White House, Trump's stock portfolio is managed by third-party financial institutions who follow recognized indexes like Schwab 1000, so he might not be making all these moves himself.
SpaceX dip could hurt early investors
SpaceX pushed for rule changes before its IPO so it could get into big indexes faster, which means lots of people (maybe even without realizing) now own a piece of the company.
After shooting up past $200 post-IPO, shares have settled back down to their original price.
That dip could impact investors like Trump who jumped in early.