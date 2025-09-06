LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Trump signs executive order exempting some goods from reciprocal tariffs
Summarize
Trump signs executive order exempting some goods from reciprocal tariffs
The tariff exemptions will come into effect from Monday

Trump signs executive order exempting some goods from reciprocal tariffs

By Akash Pandey
Sep 06, 2025
12:08 pm
What's the story

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order exempting certain goods from reciprocal tariffs. The move is aimed at "aligned partners" who strike deals on industrial exports such as nickel, gold, and other metals, as well as pharmaceutical compounds and chemicals. The tariff exemptions will come into effect from Monday, the White House has announced.

Tariff details

Exemptions only for aligned partners

The executive order identifies over 45 categories of goods that will be exempt from import tariffs. However, these exemptions are only applicable to "aligned partners" who agree to a deal with the US. This deal should help mitigate the national emergency relating to the trade deficit in order to "earn a reduction of reciprocal tariffs."

PTAAP Annex

New annex lists products subject to future deals

The order establishes the 'Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners' (PTAAP) Annex. This new section lists products that may only be subject to the Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) tariff after any future reciprocal trade and security deal is concluded. The move is part of Trump's broader strategy to incentivize manufacturing in America and protect US industries from unfair trade practices.

Economic impact

Trump's tariff policies boost US economy

The White House document highlights that Trump's tariff policies have led to major investments in the US, bolstering the US economy. These measures are aimed at addressing unfair trade practices that have hurt American workers for years. By imposing tariffs on countries with nonreciprocal trade practices, Trump is "incentivizing manufacturing on American soil and defending our industries," the document adds.