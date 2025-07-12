Next Article
Trump halts Chinese acquisition over security fears
US President Donald Trump has ordered Hong Kong-based Suirui International to sell its stake in California's Jupiter Systems.
This move comes after a US government panel found that Suirui's ownership could threaten national security.
The company has 120 days to complete the sale, unless given more time.
Jupiter's tech is used by the US military
Jupiter's tech is used by the US military and key infrastructure, so there are real worries about foreign control over sensitive systems.
The order also blocks Jupiter from setting up new Chinese subsidiaries.
This is part of ongoing efforts to keep critical technology out of potentially risky hands and shows how closely the US is watching foreign investments in important sectors.